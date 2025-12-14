Rajasthan CM warns against corruption, says it led to Cong's 'downfall'

Jaipur, Dec 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday asserted that those involved in graft would not be spared under any circumstances and pointed at the Congress to assert that corruption led to the "downfall" of the party that once ruled from Parliament to panchayats.

Addressing a state-level cleanliness awareness and labour donation programme held at Jal Mahal here, he said that public money should be used for the welfare of the people. "Public funds are not meant for corruption; they should serve the interests of the common people, including farmers, labourers, and the poor." Targeting the Congress, Sharma said, "The party once ruled from Parliament to Panchayats, but its corruption, appeasement, and lies have brought it down." "What the Congress could not do in five years, my government has done in two years. We have fulfilled 70 per cent of our promises made in the manifesto," the chief minister claimed.

He said there were several exam paper-leak instances during the Congress rule, but no such incident happened under the BJP.

"The state government is committed to making Rajasthan clean and beautiful. But cleanliness is a shared responsibility of society and government," Sharma said and urged the public to support cleanliness warriors and to refrain from using single-use plastic.

In his speech, Sharma also highlighted the importance of preserving heritage sites like Jal Mahal. "It is the duty of every responsible citizen to keep public places clean," he said.

As part of the event, he participated in a cleanliness drive, planted trees, collected waste and also distributed PPE kits to sanitation workers. The chief minister also launched the "Implementation Plan for Single-Use Plastic-Free Cities" booklet and flagged off a road sweeping machine.

Sharma highlighted the state government's efforts under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), including the construction of over 2.62 lakh individual and more than 4,000 community toilets.