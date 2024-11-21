Rajasthan CM watches 'The Sabarmati Report' at theatre in Jaipur

Jaipur, Nov 21 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and his Cabinet colleagues on Thursday watched ‘The Sabarmati Report' at a theatre here on Thursday.

The film, directed by Dheeraj Saran, is based on the 2002 Godhra riots and was released in cinemas on November 15. It stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles.

On the occasion, Sharma said, "Back then (2002), lies were told about the incident. After watching this film, everyone will know the truth. This is why we all have come to watch this movie." Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, ministers Jhabar Singh Kharra, Hemant Meena and Hiralal Nagar, along with several MLAs and officials accompanied Sharma.

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday announced that the film would be made tax-free in the state. Other BJP-ruled including Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat have also declared the movie tax-free, which has reduced ticket prices.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised 'The Sabarmati Report' and said it was good to see the "truth" come to light. PTI AG RHL