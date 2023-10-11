Rajasthan CM's OSD Lokesh Sharma fails to appear before Delhi Police in phone tapping case

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's officer on special duty (OSD) Lokesh Sharma on Wednesday did not appear before the Crime Branch of Delhi Police for interrogation in connection with a phone tapping case, officials said.

Sharma, who was questioned on Tuesday in the case, was called again on Wednesday.

"Lokesh Sharma has sent a request to the Crime Branch for not appearing today. He will be called again soon," said an officer.

Sharma received a notice from the Crime Branch on Monday, shortly after the election code of conduct came into force in Rajasthan.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR on March 25, 2021, against Sharma on charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and unlawfully intercepting telegraphic signals (telephonic conversation) based on a complaint by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the BJP MP from Jodhpur.

Sharma moved the Delhi High Court, seeking quashing of the FIR.

The high court on June 3, 2021, gave an interim stay on coercive action against Sharma which is continuing. The court is scheduled to hear on October 11 the crime branch's application seeking vacating of an interim order staying coercive action against him.

He was recently made the co-chairman of the Congress Central War Room for the Rajasthan assembly elections. Sharma is also seeking a Congress ticket from the Bikaner West seat. PTI ALK NIT KVK KVK