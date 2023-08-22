Rajasthan CM's vision for 'Mission-2030' blurred: Sudhanshu Trivedi

Jaipur: Taking a jibe at the Rajasthan government's 'Mission-2030', BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Tuesday said the vision of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is 'blurred'.

Advertisment

People of the state are suffering from bad law and order and are ready to give a mandate to BJP in the upcoming assembly elections, he claimed.

Trivedi was in Jaipur to address a workshop for the office bearers of the party’s media and social media cell.

“The chief minister may try to say anything but the vision he is talking about is blurred. The image of Rajasthan regarding law and order and the communal atmosphere was never the same as it is today,” he told reporters.

Advertisment

Under 'Mission-2030', the state government has envisioned developing Rajasthan as one of the leading states of the country by 2030.

It may be noted that Gehlot has been repeatedly talking about “Vision-2030” for making Rajasthan one of the leading states in the country in all sectors by the year 2030.

The state government has invited suggestions from the stakeholders of different sectors.

Advertisment

A dialogue programme is also being held today at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur in which representatives from different sectors are taking part.

Trivedi also attacked the Congress government over law and order and said, “This is the government which allowed banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) to take out a rally, slogans were raised all over the country and an incident took place in Udaipur,” he said.

PFI had taken out a rally in Kota in February last year over the Hijab row while a tailor was brutally murdered in Udaipur in June last year.

Advertisment

Trivedi said the people are suffering and will give a mandate to the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections.

The assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year.

He also said that there is no strategy of Congress in the elections and its leaders are unable to get out of their own accusations and counter-accusations.

Trivedi said Congress is a party that has set strange examples in Rajasthan which were not seen in any other state.

He said that the party was going to make Gehlot the national president last year but he made a rebel camp.

“Along with him, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara and assembly speaker CP Joshi were also seen in the rebel camp,” he said.

Trivedi said Congress in its election manifesto in the 2019 Lok sabha elections had promised to repeal the sedition law but it was the Congress government that used the law against its own MLAs in Rajasthan.