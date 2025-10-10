Rajasthan: Cold winds bring down temperatures; Sikar records lowest at 15.5 degrees

Jaipur, Oct 10 (PTI) Northern winds have led to a significant dip in temperatures across most parts of Rajasthan, with the mercury dropping up to seven degrees Celsius below normal, the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, said on Friday.

According to the MeT office, both maximum and minimum temperatures in several districts are currently two to seven degrees below the seasonal average due to the continued influence of cold north-westerly winds.

Sikar recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 15.5 degrees Celsius on Friday morning, the department said.

The MeT office predicted that dry weather will prevail across Rajasthan over the next week. While no significant change in temperatures is likely during the next 48 hours, a gradual rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius is expected thereafter, it added. PTI AG ARB MPL MPL