Rajasthan: College student fakes own abduction, demands Rs 2 lakh in ransom from parents

Kota (Rajasthan), Jul 4 (PTI) A first-year college student allegedly faked his own abduction and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh from his parents by sending them a picture of him tied up and gagged, police in Rajasthan's Kota said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amrita Duhan said Jagpura resident Bhojraj Gochar lodged a missing person's report, claiming his son Suraj Gochar had left home on Tuesday and did not return.

A team under Deputy Superintendent of Police Manish Sharma was formed to rescue the teen, she said.

During investigations, Bhojraj Gochar told the police that he had received a ransom demand of Rs 2 lakh on WhatsApp. A photograph of Suraj Gochar with his hands tied and mouth gagged was also sent to him from his son's phone, Duhan said.

On the basis of the input and technical investigation, the police detained Suraj Gochar from the Jaipur Junction station on Wednesday evening, the SP said.

The 18-year-old came up with the plot after watching a television series to recoup the Rs 40,000 he had lost in an online game, she said.

The police said Suraj Gochar left home on the pretext of filling his admission form and reached Jaipur, where he took a picture of himself tied and gagged in a hostel room using the timer on his phone camera and sent it to his father. PTI COR SZM