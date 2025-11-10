Rajasthan: College student mowed down by govt bus in Jaipur

Jaipur, Nov 10 (PTI) A 23-year-old college student was killed after being run over by a Rajasthan roadways bus near Central Park in Jaipur on Monday, police said.

The victim, identified as Tanvi Chawariya, was riding pillion on a motorcycle linked with an app-based bike aggregator service when the accident took place on Prithviraj Road.

According to the police, the bus -- travelling to Alwar from Jaipur -- hit the motorcycle from behind causing Tanvi to fall onto the road, before the bus' rear wheel ran over her head, killing her on the spot.

She was rushed to SMS hospital where she was declared brought dead. The two-wheeler driver sustained minor injuries and fled the spot after the incident.