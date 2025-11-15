Rajasthan committed to tribal welfare and cultural pride: Bhajanlal Sharma

Jaipur, Nov 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday said the Rajasthan government is firmly committed to the development and upliftment of tribal communities in the state.

Addressing the state-level Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas event at Shri Bhogilal Government College in Dungarpur on the 150th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda, Sharma said the tribal community has preserved the values of nature, culture, courage and truth for centuries.

"Tribal brothers and sisters represent the most vibrant and dynamic stream in the heart of Rajasthan. Their history is full of struggle, but even more of pride," he said.

Sharma said tribal dances carry not just rhythm but the stories of generations, and their festivals hold not only colours but the radiance of tribal pride. The state government, he added, is committed to preserving these traditions and presenting them proudly to the world.

Remembering Birsa Munda, the chief minister said the occasion also calls for paying tribute to the state's tribal heroes whose sacrifice has enriched Rajasthan's history. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken unprecedented steps for tribal welfare as part of his vision of inclusive development.

"PM Modi's statement that the nation will forever remain indebted to Birsa Munda is not merely a tribute but a national resolve to walk on the path shown by Dharti Aaba," Sharma said, according to an official release.

Listing initiatives taken for tribal welfare, Sharma said 2.36 lakh mini-kits have been distributed to tribal farmers in the past two years, and 530 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras have been set up across nine districts, benefitting more than 1.5 lakh women. Around 5,000 tribal youths have been trained under skill development programmes, he added.

The chief minister said the contribution of tribal communities did not receive due recognition for decades after independence, and credited the prime minister for instituting Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas in 2021 to honour their legacy and sacrifices.

Sharma also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development work worth Rs 87 crore at the event. PTI AG MNK MNK