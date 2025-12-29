Rajasthan Cong, activists welcomes SC decision to stay '100-metre definition' of Aravallis

Jaipur, Dec 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress leaders and environmental activists on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to stay its November 20 order on the new definition of the Aravalli range, terming it a victory for all those fighting for the protection of the hills for the past month.

The apex court kept in abeyance the directions in its November 20 verdict that had accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges recommended by a committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. It also proposed to constitute a high-powered committee comprising domain experts to undertake an exhaustive and holistic examination of the issue.

The committee had recommended that Aravalli Hill be defined as any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief, and the Aravalli Range will be a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other.

The Congress and environmental activists had strongly opposed the redefinition and raised concerns over it, claiming that this would lead to destroying the hills by opening them to mining, real estate and other projects.

Following the top court's latest directive on the issue, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot termed it a significant step toward preserving the region's environmental integrity.

"The Supreme Court's decision is a welcome move. In view of the current environmental challenges, it is essential to plan for the Aravalli region's future with a long-term vision, considering the next century," he said.

Gehlot also called on the environment minister to prioritise environmental concerns over plans to increase mining in the Aravalli range. "Thoughts of increasing mining in the Aravalli range, including in Sariska, are dangerous for the future," he said.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully described the Supreme Court's order as a major victory for the people. "This is a victory for all those who have been fighting for the protection of the Aravalli range for the past month," he said and expressed hope that the Supreme Court would soon issue a historic judgment ensuring the long-term preservation of the Aravallis.

The Aravalli Virasat Jan Abhiyan, a group of activists leading the charge for the region's protection, also voiced its satisfaction with the Supreme Court's decision.

"This order is a crucial development in our ongoing campaign to protect the Aravallis. We will continue our fight for the preservation of this natural heritage," the group said in a statement. PTI SDA NSD NSD