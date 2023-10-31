Rajasthan Cong appoints 7 in-charges, 3 coordinators to promote its pre-poll guarantees

Jaipur, Oct 31 (PTI) The Rajasthan Congress on Tuesday appointed seven in-charges and three coordinators for the promotion of its seven guarantees ahead of the upcoming state polls.

These in-charges and coordinators will take the Congress' guarantees to every household as part of the 'Congress Guarantee Yatra', Rajasthan party in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said in a post on X.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi has been appointed as Udaipur in-charge, Sachin Pilot has been given the responsibility of Ajmer, Harish Chaudhary of Jodhpur, Govind Ram Meghwal of Bikaner, Bhanwar Jitendra Singh of Jaipur, Mohan Prakash of Bharatpur and Pramod Jain Bhaya of Anta.

The three coordinators are All India Congress Committee secretaries Qazi Nizamuddin, Virendra Singh Rathore and Amrita Dhawan.

"The Congress' seven guarantees are getting tremendous support from the people of Rajasthan. Under 'Congress Guarantee Yatra', seven in-charges and three coordinators have been nominated to deliver the seven guarantees to every household in the state," Randhawa said in his post on X in Hindi.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced seven guarantees, including providing laptops to government college students, English medium education to every student and an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to the woman head of a family, if the Congress returns to power in Rajasthan. PTI AG DIV DIV