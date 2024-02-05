Rajasthan Cong attacks BJP, says Constitution in danger

Jaipur, Feb 5 (PTI) The Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully on Monday targeted the ruling BJP at the Centre and the state, alleging that the country and its Constitution are in danger these days.

Addressing the party workers in Churu, he also accused the BJP of scoring political mileage out of the Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya.

He said, "Today there is a crisis in the country. The Constitution made by Baba Saheb Ambedkar is in danger today and if there is a constitutional crisis, then there is a crisis for every person in the country and the task is to overcome that crisis. The workers have to do the task." Jully said, "Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi started worship in the Ram temple in Ayodhya but never took any political advantage of this. These people are taking political mileage in the name of Lord Ram." He said that the Congress did not protest in any way on the Ram Mandir issue but it is against its use for the upcoming general elections.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said that if anyone has done anything wrong in the paper leak case, then the BJP government should take action against him instead of just giving statements. He said it is the job of the government to curb crime and the previous Congress government had done that work very well.

The BJP is not a party that works in the interest of farmers, he said, adding they are "dictatorial people, they do not belong to farmers." Congress state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa accused the Centre of being a 'jumlebaz government'. He said the Congress workers need to strengthen themselves and remain motivated to fight against such forces. PTI AG MNK -- MNK MNK