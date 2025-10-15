Rajasthan: Cong candidate for Anta Assembly bypoll files nomination

Kota (Rajasthan), Oct 15 (PTI) Pramod Jain Bhaya, the Congress candidate for the bypoll to the Anta Assembly constituency in Rajasthan's Baran district, filed his nomination on Wednesday and later took out a rally that was attended by the top leadership of the party's state unit.
Voting will be held on November 11, with counting scheduled for November 14. The seat fell vacant following the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena.
Congress' state in charge Shukhjinder Singh Randhawa, leader of opposition Tikaram Jully, state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasara, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and several leaders attended the rally at the Krishi Upaj Mandi ground.
They hit out at the BJP government in Rajasthan and urged people to strengthen the Congress in the state assembly.
Addressing the rally, Bhaya noted that those who levelled false allegations and lodged police cases against him and his party workers are now themselves behind bars.
"The bypoll is not meant to change the government, but it is a tool to test the promises and commitments of the BJP ruling the state and the centre," Pilot said.
He alleged that the BJP came to power in the state two years ago through false promises.
Gehlot alleged that CM Bhajanlal Sharma was breaking the guarantee made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chittorgarh prior to the assembly election that the welfare scheme of the Congress dispensation would not be stopped.
"However, CM Sharma has stopped or weakened all welfare schemes of the previous Congress government," Gehlot claimed. PTI COR NSD NSD