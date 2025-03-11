Rajasthan Cong chief Dotasra mocks CM Sharma for calling PM Modi his 'favourite actor'

Jaipur, Mar 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra has mocked Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi his "favourite actor".

On the sidelines of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards ceremony here on Sunday night, reporters asked CM Sharma about his favourite hero or actor.

"Narendra Modi," Sharma responded with a smiling face.

Reacting to the CM's remark, Dotasra said on Sunday that Congress leaders have been saying this for a long time that Prime Minister Modi is not a leader but an actor.

"We have been saying this for a long time that Modi ji is not a leader but an actor. Though late, even the Chief Minister of the BJP government has started saying that Modi Ji is not a public leader but an actor. He is an expert in camera skills, teleprompter, costumes and flowery speeches," Dotasra said in a post in Hindi on X. PTI AG SDA KVK KVK