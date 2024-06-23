Rajasthan Cong chief forms committees for bypolls to 5 assembly seats

Jaipur, Jun 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara has formed election committees for the upcoming bypolls to five assembly constituencies in the state.

According to the party, each assembly constituency will be overseen by a dedicated four-member committee tasked with coordinating and strategising the party's campaign efforts.

The five assembly seats -- Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniyara, Khinvsar, and Chaurasi -- fell vacant after the sitting MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha in the recently held general elections.

The committees have been formed to facilitate meetings at the block, mandal, and booth levels, ensuring direct engagement with grassroots workers, PCC general secretary and spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said. Their primary objective is to devise robust communication strategies and action plans aimed at securing victories for the party in the upcoming by-elections, the Congress leader said.

MP Brijendra Singh Ola, general secretary Ram Singh Kaswa, district president Dinesh Sunda, and MLA Manoj Meghwal have been included in the committee formed for Jhunjhunu assembly constituency.

Similarly, the committee formed for Dausa seat has MP Murarilal Meena, general secretary Pushpendra Bhardwaj, district president Ramji Lal Aud, and MLA Rafiq Khan.

In the Deoli-Uniyara constituency, MP Harish Meena, general secretary Prashant Sharma, district president Hari Prasad Bairwa, and MLA Vikas Chaudhary are there in the committee.

In the Khinvsar constituency, district president Zakir Hussain Gasavat, MLA Dungar Ram Gedar, State Congress Seva Dal's chief organiser Hem Singh Shekhawat, and former state president of NSUI Abhishek Chaudhary have been included in the committee.

The committee for the assembly constituency of Chaurasi, vice president Ratan Dewasi, district president Vallabhram Patidar, MLA Pushkarlal Dangi, and former MLA Ramlal Meena have been included. PTI SDA KVK KVK