Rajasthan Cong chief slams BJP over 'repeated destruction' of Aravallis

Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the BJP government over what he described as “repeated destruction of the Aravalli Range”.

In a post on X, he alleged that the state government's development model places no value on greenery, forests or the voices of rural communities.

Dotasra said a government order to fell around 60,000 trees for the proposed 765-kilovolt transmission line project between Sikar and Narela was a “destructive decision”.

Villagers have been sitting on a protest for the past two days, but the government has remained insensitive to their concerns, Dotasra said.

"It is shocking that Rajasthan's lifeline, the Aravalli, is being repeatedly destroyed and there is no concrete action from the government to stop indiscriminate tree felling," he wrote in the post.

The Congress leader also claimed that around 26 lakh khejri trees have been cut in Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Barmer and Bikaner over the past few years, leading to the rapid migration of wildlife from the Aravalli region.

He questioned how long the BJP government would continue to damage nature and the environment. PTI AG OZ OZ