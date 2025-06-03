Rajasthan: Cong delegation meets governor, opposes ACB action against ex-minister

Jaipur, Jun 3 (PTI) A Congress delegation met Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum against any action by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to book former minister Udailal Anjana, alleging he was being falsely implicated at the BJP's behest.

The ACB has reportedly sought the governor's permission to lodge an FIR against former Cooperative Minister Anjana in connection with the alleged corruption in the appointments of managers in the Gram Seva Sahakari Samitis during the previous Congress regime.

"We met the Governor after media reports suggested a file seeking permission to register an FIR had been sent to him. He categorically said that no such file has come to him and that he has no information in this regard," Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Tika Ram Jully told reporters after the meeting at Raj Bhavan.

He alleged that the ruling BJP in Rajasthan was engaging in a campaign of character assassination by filing false cases against Congress leaders.

"They create a narrative, defame our leaders through baseless charges, and later the cases fall apart. This is their model of vendetta politics," he said, adding that they have submitted a memorandum seeking that the matter related to Anjana be dealt with fairly.

He also alleged that federal agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Income Tax Department and the CBI were being misused by the Centre for political gains.

"The ED has only filed chargesheets in 1.5 per cent of its cases. The Constitution, as framed by Dr. Ambedkar, is being undermined. That's why the country is lagging instead of moving forward," Jully alleged.

Hitting out at the BJP, he claimed the saffron party came to power in Rajasthan by making false promises.

"Not one of their major poll promises -- be it job creation, lowering inflation or doubling farmers' income -- has been fulfilled. The people are watching and will not forgive them," Jully said. PTI AG RT RT