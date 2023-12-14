Rajasthan: Cong fields Rupinder Singh Kooner for adjourned poll to Karanpur seat

Jaipur, Dec 14 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday declared Rupinder Singh Kooner as its nominee for the poll in Rajasthan's Karanpur assembly seat which was postponed following the death of party candidate and his father Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

Following the announcement, Rupinder Singh Kooner filed his nomination for the adjourned poll.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, in a release, said that party president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved Kooner's candidature for the adjourned poll to the Karanpur assembly constituency.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra confirmed the same and said the party was ready for the contest.

"The Congress party has nominated Rupinder Singh Kooner as the candidate for the election to Karanpur assembly seat. The party is completely ready. Best wishes to you in advance for victory," he said in a post on X.

According to the election commission, 12 candidates are in the fray from the Karanpur seat, including the Congress nominee. Former minister Surendrapal Singh TT is the BJP's candidate.

The last date of filing the nominations is December 19 and scrutiny of the papers will take place the next day. The nomination papers can be withdrawn till December 22.

Polling will be held on January 5 and the counting of votes will take place on January 8.

Of the 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan, voting for 199 took place on November 25 and the results were declared on December 3. The BJP won 115 seats while the Congress bagged 69. PTI AG NSD NSD