Rajasthan: Cong govt has harmed state's growth, says U'khand CM Dhami

Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday attacked the Congress government in poll-bound Rajasthan, alleging that it has severely harmed the state's growth. Polls to the 200-member Rajasthan assembly will be held on November 25 and results will be declared on December 3.

Addressing election rallies here in support of BJP candidates, Dhami said that "under the BJP's rule, Rajasthan had witnessed rapid development". However, the Congress government has stopped all the development initiatives that were launched by the BJP in the state, he alleged.

Dhami also said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India's position globally has strengthened.