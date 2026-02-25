Rajasthan Cong holds meeting to plan stir against Indo-US trade deal

Jaipur, Feb 25 (PTI) The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) on Wednesday held a meeting at its state headquarters to chalk out an agitation plan against the trade agreement signed by the Centre with the United States.

The meeting was chaired by state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra.

Addressing party leaders and workers, Dotasra alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accepted the trade agreement under US pressure and claimed that it would adversely impact farmers, traders and industrialists in the state.

He said the Congress would strongly oppose the agreement and launch a statewide agitation.

Dotasra said the agitation would begin with a farmers' meeting in Sri Ganganagar on March 9. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi are expected to attend the event, he said.

The AICC in-charge for Rajasthan, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, alleged that the BJP-led central government had compromised farmers' interests and said the agreement would negatively affect agriculture and related industries. He called upon party workers to unite and participate in the agitation.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Tika Ram Jully said the BJP government at the Centre had no concern for the interests of farmers and the common people and asserted that the Congress would oppose the move both inside and outside the House. PTI SDA KSS KSS