Rajasthan Cong holds protest march against 'misuse of Central agencies' in National Herald case

Jaipur, Dec 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress on Wednesday took out a protest march towards BJP's state headquarters here against alleged "misuse of Central agencies by the Modi government." The protest was held a day after a Delhi court struck down a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald case.

State Congress leaders and workers took out a march from the party headquarters in Jaipur, but were stopped near Shaheed Smarak by police who had made heavy security arrangements in view of the event.

During the protest, party workers carried Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on their shoulders. Meanwhile, MLA Manish Yadav and some other leaders attempted to scale a barricade but were stopped by police.

Following the protest, Dotasra, Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Tika Ram Jully and other leaders were arrested.

Jully condemned the BJP's actions and said its "true nature, character and face have been exposed to the public." "The BJP accuses others of corruption, but if someone joins the BJP, all their sins are forgiven," he said.

Jully also demanded BJP's explanation regarding alleged discrepancies in voter data. He highlighted issues in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and accused the BJP of manipulating votes.

Dotasra reiterated Congress's stance on the National Herald case.

"The Enforcement Directorate interrogated Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for 55 hours. Despite this harassment, the court has cleared the air on the matter. The case against them was politically motivated to intimidate and threaten, and we are confident that the truth will prevail and the conspiracy will fail," he said. PTI SDA RUK RUK