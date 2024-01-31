Rajasthan Cong leader Manvendra Singh shifted to Gurugram hospital for further treatment

Jaipur: Former MP Manvendra Singh, who was injured in a road accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway last evening, has been shifted to a private hospital in Gurugram from Alwar's Solanki Hospital along with his son and driver for further treatment, doctors on Wednesday said.

The former MP's wife Chitra Singh lost her life in the accident while his son Hamir and driver Narendra were also injured.

Manvendra Singh, who is the son of late BJP stalwart and former Union minister Jaswant Singh, and his family were on their way to Jaipur from Delhi when the accident took place.

Manvendra Singh, his son and driver were shifted to a hospital in Gurugram through a green corridor late last night after their family members arrived in Alwar, a doctor said.

Chitra Singh's body was also sent to Jodhpur, he added.

The doctor said that Manvendra Singh got multiple fractures, including in ribs, while his son got his hand fractured while there were minor injuries to the driver.

All the three are now out of danger, he added.

The driver apparently lost control of the car and it collided with the sidewall of a flyover, police said on Tuesday.

Alwar Additional Superintendent of Police Tejpal Singh said the exact cause of the accident is not yet clear, but it appeared the driver lost control of the vehicle which hit the sidewall.

According to the CCTV footage of the incident, the speeding vehicle is seen skidding off the road and hitting a cemented parapet on the vacant space between two elevated roads near Naugava.

Manvendra Singh, a former MP from Barmer, had quit the BJP and joined the Congress. He also contested the 2018 assembly elections against then chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje from Jhalrapatan constituency. He had lost the poll.