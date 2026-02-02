Rajasthan: Cong leaders, activists protest demanding repeal of VB-G RAM G; restoration of MGNREGA

Jaipur, Feb 2 (PTI) Several Congress leaders and social activists staged a protest at the Shaheed Smarak here on Monday, demanding the restoration of MGNREGA and the withdrawal of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission - Gramin (VB-G RAM G).

During the demonstration, a Mazdoor Mahapanchayat was held where participants demanded the repeal of the VB-G RAM G Bill and the restoration of MGNREGA in its original form.

Addressing the gathering, activist Aruna Roy said that the VB-GRAM G goes against the spirit of the Constitution.

"MGNREGA had given rural poor the legal right to demand employment from the state, but the new law would take away that right and make employment dependent on the discretion of the central government, thereby weakening democratic rights and promoting centralised control," Roy said.

Another activist, Nikhil Dey, said the proposed legislation does not guarantee employment but instead guarantees insecurity for workers.

He emphasised that decisions related to work, wages and implementation of schemes have been taken away from gram sabhas and state governments and handed over to the central government.

Congress Jaipur city president Sunil Sharma and other leaders, Pushpendra Bhardwaj, Archana Sharma, and former MLA Ved Prakash Solanki, also attended the protest.