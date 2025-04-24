Rajasthan Cong leaders call off dharna after getting assurance from DGP

Jaipur, Apr 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress leaders on Thursday called off a dharna in which they sat outside the chamber of DGP U R Sahoo here to accuse the Sikar police of harassing NSUI district president for showing a black flag to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma during his recent visit to Sikar.

Sikar district president of the Congress' students' wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) Omprakash Naga was arrested on Wednesday for showing a black flag to CM Sharma during his Sikar visit on April 19.

He was produced in a court where he was remanded to a day's police custody.

A Congress delegation led by state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully along with the party MLAs sat on a dharna outside the chamber of the DGP in the Police Headquarters.

Dotasra first held talks with the DGP and later sat on a dharna, accusing the police of harassing Naga.

The dharna ended after nearly an hour following the assurance by the DGP that the NSUI leader would not be harassed.

Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi said Dotasra, Jully and nearly 20 legislators of the party participated in the dharna.

"The DGP assured that no harassment will be done. After nearly one hour, the dhana was called off," he said.

Earlier in the day, the party passed a resolution in a meeting against the police action.

"Arresting NSUI district president Omprakash Naga, who showed black flags to the chief minister in Sikar, and treating him like a serious criminal is against democratic values," former chief minister Ashok Gehlot shared on X.

Similarly, he said, a police team led by an IPS went to the house of PCC secretary Ramnivas Kookna, who was protesting in Bikaner recently. When nothing was found there, the police removed the transformer from his field and his family dairy was sealed.

"This shows that the Rajasthan Police is taking action outside the law under pressure from the BJP government. I request the chief minister, home secretary and director general of police (DGP) to stop this undemocratic action immediately," Gehlot said.

He said police officers should not take such actions under pressure from the government, which faces problems later in establishing in the courts.

Gehlot said the party has passed a resolution against the police action. The police administration should take a message from this, he added. PTI SDA KSS KSS