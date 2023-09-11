Rajasthan Cong leaders Jyoti Mirdha, Sawai Singh Choudhary join BJP

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress leaders Jyoti Mirdha and Sawai Singh Choudhary joined the BJP here on Monday ahead of the state assembly elections due to be held later this year.

Mirdha, a former MP from Nagaur in Rajasthan, and Choudhary joined the BJP in the presence of senior party leaders.

"With the joining of Jyoti Mirdha and Sawai Singh Choudhary, the BJP family has been strengthened further," BJP general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh told reporters, welcoming the two leaders into the party fold.

"Jyoti Mirdha is a very popular leader," he said.