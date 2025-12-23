Rajasthan Cong leaders spreading misinformation on Aravallli issue like they did on CAA, SIR: BJP

Jaipur, Dec 23 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday alleged that Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Tikaram Jully were spreading falsehoods and confusion regarding the Aravalli mining issue like their party did on the CAA and the SIR.

It asserted that the central government and the ruling party are committed to defining the Aravalli protected area and ensuring a complete ban on illegal mining.

"Congress has a history of spreading lies and confusion, whether it was on the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) law, the SIR (Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls) issue, or now on the Aravalli mining issue. These leaders are once again misleading the public," BJP spokesperson Ramlal Sharma said at a press conference.

The party was reacting after Dotasra and Jully alleged a conspiracy by the BJP to facilitate large-scale mining in the Aravallis and said the Congress will launch "Aravalli Bachao" agitation in 19 districts till the decision on the new definition of the Aravallis is withdrawn.

Dotasra alleged that money had been taken from several companies to allow mining in the Aravalli range.

Sharma hit back, saying the "Congress is baselessly accusing the BJP of illegal mining." Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, not a single stone from the Aravalli hills would be harmed, he said.

"I ask Congress leaders, have they ever launched a tree plantation campaign for nature conservation? The BJP has run such campaigns, including the 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' campaign and planting trees over 750 acres. Can the Congress show one example of such efforts?" Sharma said.

He said that both state forest and environment minister and the chief minister have made it clear that no harm will come to the Aravalli range. PTI SDA RT RT