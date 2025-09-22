Rajasthan: Cong MLA Ratan Devasi alleges threats to family, points finger at ex-minister

Jaipur, Sep 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress MLA from Raniwara, Ratan Devasi, alleged on Monday that his family has been facing threats from former state minister, his son and several officials.

In a social media post, Devasi claimed that apart from the minister in the previous government, individuals from Jalore, Sirohi and trustees of the Sundha Mata temple were also allegedly supporting the attempts to harm his family.

"Is this the right time to safeguard your family? For years, my family has been facing threats from an ex-minister of the past government, along with his son and several other officials," the MLA said on X, without naming anyone.

"They are allegedly seeking to harm my family with the support of certain individuals from Jalore, Sirohi and the trustees of the Sundha Mata temple. My fight for the weaker section of society and a drug-free society will continue," Devasi posted, adding he will speak "a day after".

The MLA tagged the post to the Congress' central and state leaders as well as the Rajasthan Police.

The MLA told PTI that his post was intended "to alert people and underline that he was aware of such acts".

"I will report the matter to senior officials," he said. PTI AG RT RT