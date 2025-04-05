Rajasthan Cong MLA's supporters manhandle collector during anti-encroachment drive, 7 held

Jaipur, Apr 5 (PTI) The collector of Dholpur district in Rajasthan has been manhandled allegedly by the supporters of a Congress MLA during an anti-encroachment drive, leading to police arresting seven people.

On Saturday, police said the people detained for questioning included Pradeep Bohra, the uncle of Congress MLA Rohit Bohra who represents the Rajakhera seat in the Rajasthan Assembly.

Thirteen people have been booked in the case, they said.

Dholpur Collector Shreenidhi BT told reporters that they had gone to remove an encroachment on Friday that was causing waterlogging problems when some people misbehaved. "A case has been registered at Nihalganj police station, and a few people have been detained," the officer said.

The matter came to light after a video of the incident at Dakkhana Square surfaced on Saturday.

The video purportedly showed administrative officials engaging in a heated debate with the supporters of the MLA that led to the district collector being manhandled. In the clip, the collector's bodyguard could be seen pulling him out of the crowd and being prepared to fire in the air to disperse the crowd.

A joint encroachment removal campaign is being run by the municipal council, district administration and police to resolve the waterlogging problem in Dholpur city.

Police said when a team of officials reached near the MLA's house on Friday evening to remove encroachments, his supporters and that of his uncle Pradeep Bohra created a ruckus and blocked a bulldozed from moving forward by standing in front of it.

When the collector tried to convince the supporters, he was manhandled, police said. Upon receiving the news of the brawl, Dholpur Superintendent of Police Sumit Meharda reached the spot with the police force and restarted the encroachment drive.

Police said the MLA's uncle Pradeep Bohra and his supporters were interrogated by the police on Saturday morning. Pradeep Bohra left the police station after the questioning, they said.