Rajasthan Cong protests against 'misuse' of central agencies

Jaipur, Dec 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress on Wednesday took out a protest march and walked towards the BJP state headquarters here over the alleged misuse of central agencies by the Modi government.

The march began from the party's state headquarters here.

During the protest, Congress workers carried PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasra on their shoulders, while MLA Manish Yadav attempted to climb over a barricade to cross to the other side. However, the police stopped him.

Heavy security arrangements were made in view of the protest.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Tikaram Jully, condemned the BJP's actions. "The BJP's true nature, character and face have been exposed to the public," he said.

"The BJP accuses others of corruption, but if someone joins the BJP, all their sins are forgiven," Jully alleged.

He also demanded an explanation from the BJP regarding the alleged discrepancies in voter data, highlighting issues in the SIR and accusing the BJP of manipulating votes.

Dotasra reiterated Congress's stance on the National Herald case.

"The Enforcement Directorate interrogated Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for 55 hours. Despite this harassment, the court has cleared the air on the matter. The case against them was politically motivated to intimidate and threaten, and we are confident that truth will prevail and the conspiracy will fail," he said.