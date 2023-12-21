Rajasthan Cong to hold statewide protest against suspension of MPs

Jaipur, Dec 21 (PTI) The Rajasthan Congress has said it would hold a protest across the state on Friday against the mass suspension of opposition MPs who demanded clarification on the recent security lapse inside the Parliament.

The statewide protest will be held on the call of the All India Congress Committee over the "undemocratic decision" of suspending the opposition lawmakers from the Parliament, Congress state general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi said on Thursday.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra has directed all the District Congress committees of the state to protest at their respective district headquarters on Friday, Chaturvedi said.

He added that the demonstrations will see participation from a huge number of Congress members, including MPs, MLAs, prominent party leaders, state and district office bearers, public representatives of municipal bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions.

After two men jumped in the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13 and released smoke from canisters, the opposition has been disrupting House proceedings demanding a statement from Shah on the security breach.

The total number of members suspended from the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha since December 14 has gone up to 143. PTI AG RPA