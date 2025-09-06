Rajasthan Cong to launch month-long signature campaign against 'vote theft'

Jaipur, Sep 6 (PTI) The Rajasthan Congress will launch a month-long signature campaign from September 15 to October 15 against the alleged "vote theft", a party functionary said on Saturday.

Swarnim Chaturvedi, general secretary and media in-charge of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, alleged that instead of ensuring transparent polls, the Election Commission was undermining the democratic rights of common people.

Under the campaign, the district, block, mandal and booth-level Congress committees will reach out to people in their respective areas and collect signatures on a memorandum prepared by the party against the alleged irregularities by the poll panel, Chaturvedi said.

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra has directed all the district in-charges and presidents to hold meetings of the district Congress committees within seven days to prepare for the campaign. Party leaders and workers will go door to door to mobilise support, he added.

Chaturvedi further said that the All India Congress Committee is running the nationwide 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' (vote thief, step down) campaign to "protect democracy" and oppose the "continued attacks on democratic institutions by the BJP".

The "vote theft" allegation was first raised by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at a press conference in Delhi on August 7. Pointing out irregularities in electoral rolls, the leader accused the Election Commission of favouring the ruling party.

The Election Commission and the ruling BJP have aggressively rejected the allegations. PTI AG RUK RUK