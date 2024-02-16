Rajasthan Cong to protest against BJP's misuse of constitutional institutions

Jaipur, Feb 16 (PTI) The Congress will protest in front of the Income Tax offices of all the districts of Rajasthan on Monday against the BJP's anti-democratic attitude and misuse of constitutional institutions, a statement issued on Friday said.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra has directed all the District Congress Committees to protest in front of the Income Tax Office located in their respective districts at 11 am on Monday (February 19), it said.

Dotasra will participate in the protest outside the Income Tax Office located at Statue Circle, Jaipur, said Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary and spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi.

Chaturvedi in a statement alleged the BJP government at the Centre is taking anti-democratic steps just before the Lok Sabha elections.

"The bank accounts of All India Congress Committee and Youth Congress, in which funds were recently raised from the general public through crowd funding, were frozen," he said.

He said that Dotasra has asked all the District Congress Committees to protest in front of the Income Tax Office located in their respective districts on Monday in pursuance of the decision taken by All India Congress Committee to protest against this anti-democratic attitude of BJP and misuse of constitutional institutions. PTI AG AS AS