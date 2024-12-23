Rajasthan Cong to take out Ambedkar Samman March in every dist against Shah's remarks

Jaipur, Dec 23 (PTI) The Rajasthan Congress will organise a Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman March at all district headquarters on Tuesday in protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's "objectionable remarks" against Babasaheb.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee media in-charge Swarnim Chaturvedi said the march will be organised by the respective District Congress Committees.

According to a statement, Congress workers will submit a memorandum to district collectors addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, urging her to direct Shah's dismissal from the Cabinet and ask him to apologise to the country.

The Opposition has been demanding Shah's resignation for his remarks about Ambedkar during a speech in Rajya Sabah during the recently concluded Winter Session.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Shah had said, "It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven." PTI AG TIR TIR