Rajasthan Cong welcomes SC decision to stay '100-metre definition' of Aravallis, suspends protest

Jaipur, Dec 29 (PTI) Welcoming the Supreme Court decision to stay its November 20 order on the new definition of the Aravalli range, the Congress in Rajasthan on Monday suspended its campaign over the matter.

The apex court on Monday kept in abeyance the directions in its November 20 verdict that had accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges recommended by a committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also welcomed the decision and said that it will further strengthen the government's efforts to curb mining mafias and illegal mining activities.

"Our government is fully serious and committed to the conservation of the Aravalli range. We are always determined to establish the overall development of the state along with environmental protection," Sharma said.

He said that the decision by the court to form a new committee for a thorough review of the Aravalli-related order is a welcome move.

"We have previously expressed our commitment to the conservation of the Aravallis. The ban on mining in the Aravalli region imposed by the central government will remain in force as before. This decision will further accelerate the efforts to stop mining mafias and illegal mining activities," the chief minister said.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Govind Singh Dotasra expressed his satisfaction with the Supreme Court's decision and said the party along with the people of the state had been actively protesting to save the Aravallis from mining exploitation.

"We have been protesting with the people of Rajasthan to save the Aravalli range. However, we have decided to suspend our ongoing protests for now," Dotasra said, while praising the apex court for taking the issue seriously.

"The Supreme Court has recognised the seriousness of the matter and the voice of the people. As a result, the Aravalli range has been saved from falling into the hands of mining mafias," he added.

Following the top court's latest directive on the issue, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot termed it a significant step towards preserving the region's environmental integrity.

"The Supreme Court's decision is a welcome move. In view of the current environmental challenges, it is essential to plan for the Aravalli region's future with a long-term vision, considering the next century," he said.

Gehlot also called on the environment minister to prioritise environmental concerns over plans to increase mining in the Aravalli range. "Thoughts of increasing mining in the Aravalli range, including in Sariska, are dangerous for the future," he said.

"The controversy surrounding the Aravalli issue garnered significant attention. The public's reaction and the protests clearly indicate that the people will not accept decisions that harm the environment. This issue is crucial for both the present and future of our state," Gehlot said.

The former chief minister said that this decision should serve as an opportunity for both the central government and the Union minister to reconsider their stance.

"The minister was misleading the public and now, it's time for him and the government to rethink their approach," Gehlot said.

He praised the activists, NGOs and the youth for raising their voices and taking action to safeguard the Aravallis.

"I would like to thank the public, activists, NGOs and youth who raised their voices and highlighted the importance of protecting the Aravallis. This issue needed immediate attention for the benefit of both today's and future generations," he said.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully described the Supreme Court's order as a major victory for the people.

"This is a victory for all those who have been fighting for the protection of the Aravalli range for the past month," he said and expressed hope that the Supreme Court would soon issue a historic judgment ensuring the long-term preservation of the Aravallis," Jully said.

"The Aravalli is the crown of Rajasthan; it is the shield of our identity and security. It is extremely unfortunate that under the BJP government, mining mafias are attempting to erase this crown and turn it into dust under their feet," he said.

Jully said that a foot march and protest under the "Aravalli Bachao Jan-Jagran Abhiyan" had begun on the streets of Alwar on Saturday. He said that in other parts of the state, the Congress and other concerned citizens were also expressing their outrage at the situation.

He said that the Aravalli is not just a mountain but a mother figure for the people of Rajasthan.

The Aravalli Virasat Jan Abhiyan, a group of activists leading the charge for the region's protection, also voiced its satisfaction with the Supreme Court's decision.

"This order is a crucial development in our ongoing campaign to protect the Aravallis. We will continue our fight for the preservation of this natural heritage," the group said in a statement.

The Supreme Court also proposed to constitute a high-powered committee comprising domain experts to undertake an exhaustive and holistic examination of the issue.

The committee had recommended that the Aravalli Hills be defined as any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief, and the Aravalli Range will be a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other.

The Congress and environmental activists had strongly opposed the redefinition and raised concerns over it, claiming that this would lead to destroying the hills by opening them to mining, real estate and other projects.