Rajasthan Cong workers protests against BJP over cuts in sports budget

Jaipur, Feb 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress workers on Tuesday staged a protest against the ruling government over alleged slashing of sports budget, delay in travel and dearness allowances for sportspersons, and stalling of stadium construction work.

Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, and several other senior Congress leaders also participated in the protest. They were, however, dispersed by police, using water cannons during an attempt to gherao the state assembly building.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee's Khel Kood Prakoshth (Sports Wing) workers assembled at Sahkar Bhawan in Bais Godam area before marching towards the assembly in the form of a rally.

Police put up barricades to stop them, leading to a scuffle between the protesters and security personnel. Some workers tried to remove the barricades, following which the police used water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Sports wing president Amin Pathan alleged that more than 12 workers were injured in the lathicharge. "Congress would continue its struggle on public issues," he said.

He accused the BJP government of slashing the sports budget since coming to power, delaying travel and dearness allowances, incentive amounts and scholarships for players.

Pathan also alleged that the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma dispensation has stalled stadium construction works and allowed encroachments on sports grounds.

He warned of bigger agitation if the demands were not met soon.

Dotasra said the BJP government was only indulging in vote-bank politics to divert attention from real public issues.