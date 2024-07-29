Rajasthan: Congress appoints MLA Rafeek Khan as chief whip

Jaipur, Jul 29 (PTI) The Congress has appointed MLA Ramkesh Meena as the deputy leader of its legislature party and Rafeek Khan as the chief whip in the state assembly.

After approval from the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal issued a letter in this regard.

Meena is MLA from Gangapur (Sawai Madhopur), while Rafeek Khan represents Adarsh Nagar constituency of Jaipur.

Pradesh Congress Committee chief and MLA Govind Singh Dotasra shared the letter on X and extended greetings to both the MLAs for the new role.

"Congratulations to Ganagapur MLA Ramesh Meena for appointment as deputy leader of opposition and to Adarsh Nagar MLA Rafeek Khan for appointment as chief whip.

"I am confident that you will discharge your responsibilities with full devotion and give strength to the issues of Rajasthan in the House," Dotasra said. PTI SDA VN VN