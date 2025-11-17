Rajasthan: Congress carries out tractor rally to raise farmers' issues

Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) Congress MP Rahul Kaswan and several other party leaders, along with a large number of farmers, carried out a tractor rally in Churu on Monday to raise the issues being faced by local farmers.

The tractor rally was aimed to take the route from Churu to Jaipur, but was stopped by the police near Ratanpura village, where Kaswan and others staged a sit-in protest on the highway.

Later, Kaswan and other leaders reached Jaipur and met with the agriculture minister Kirodi Meena to discuss the demands.

The march, which included hundreds of tractors, was joined by Churu MLA Narender Budania, former MLA Krishna Poonia and several local leaders.

Kaswan said that farmers in Churu and across Rajasthan were facing severe difficulties, particularly regarding the rejection of Kharif-2021 crop insurance claims worth Rs 500 crore.

He alleged irregularities in the crop insurance system, including delays in claim settlements, exclusion of standing crops from coverage and lack of farmer representation in various committees.

The MP also raised issues related to the shortage and black-marketing of fertilisers such as DAP and urea, irregularities in MSP token distribution, among others. PTI SDA MPL MPL