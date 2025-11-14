Rajasthan Congress chief congratulates Anta candidate, says party set to win bypoll

Jaipur, Nov 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Friday congratulated party candidate Pramod Jain Bhaya for his performance in the Anta bypoll.
Dotasra said Bhaya was going to win the assembly seat with a margin of nearly 16,000 votes.
"I congratulate Pramod Jain Bhaya for his victory and also thank all Congress workers who worked tirelessly," he told reporters.
He said the bypoll was a two-year test of the BJP government, and the government has "failed".
"I salute the people of Anta. They have ensured Congress's victory. The bypoll result clearly reflects that the BJP government has failed in performance. Voters have delivered a strong message ahead of the 2028 assembly elections. I am confident that the Congress will win the upcoming assembly polls in the state," he said.
Dostara said Chief Minister Bhajalal Sharma campaigned in Anta twice while ministers stayed there, and former CM Vasundhra Raje also had a camp in Anta, but people voted for Congress.
"Despite the misuse of money power, the BJP remained behind from the start. The people of Rajasthan feel cheated by the BJP," he said.
Dotasra alleged that the ruling party has no substantive work to show on the ground.
"People are unhappy. The BJP's internal strife, bureaucratic interference, and corruption over the last two years are visible to everyone," he added.
The assembly seat fell vacant following the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena after his conviction in a criminal case. PTI SDA PRK PRK