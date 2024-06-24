Rajasthan Congress chief demands cancellation of NEET, holds protest

Kota (Rajasthan), Jun 24 (PTI) Congress workers on Monday held a protest here over alleged malpractices in the conduct of medical entrance exam NEET-UG.

Led by Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Tika Ram Jully, the workers also protested against the BJP-led state government over the power crisis and the law and order situation in the state.

Addressing party workers at the Circuit House near the Collectorate Circle here, Dotasra demanded cancellation of the NEET-UG exam and inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

"When exams like UGC-NET, NEET-PG and CSIR UGC-NET, all conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), can be cancelled, why the government is not cancelling NEET-UG, which is also conducted by NTA," Dotasra questioned, adding that the NEET exam is a "big scam".

He also lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre for the law and order situation in Rajasthan.

Dotasra claimed that 2,875 girls and women were raped in the state in the last five months of the BJP rule, with 19-20 women subjected to the same physical atrocity every day.

He added that during the "double-engine" government, data showed a considerable rise in crime incidents and atrocities against the Dalit in Rajasthan.

Many other party leaders also addressed the workers and asked them to join their fight against the government's injustice while claiming that the NDA-led government at the Centre has destroyed the dreams of thousands of youths.

Later, hundreds of party workers marched towards the Collectorate Circle but were stopped by the heavy police force deployed there. PTI COR BHJ BHJ BHJ