Rajasthan Congress chief Dotasra jabs BJP govt for ‘two years of trouble’

Jaipur, Feb 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday alleged that all sections of society were distressed with the BJP government in the state that completed two years in office in December 2025.

Speaking on the motion of thanks to the governor's address in the Assembly, Dotasra also claimed that misuse of constitutional institutions has been a defining feature of the state government.

The governor's address focused only on the expenditure incurred by the state government over the past 12 months, and proposed future spending, without highlighting any achievements of the government, Dotasra claimed.

Taking a dig at the BJP government's two years in office, Dotasra said, “These two years troubled every section of society, as there was no one to hear people’s grievances. Misuse of constitutional institutions emerged as the government's main characteristic.” The Congress leader also targeted the BJP government over the delimitation of Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies, claiming that such an exercise rarely took so long in the history of the state or the country.

Dotasra warned that if the government failed to hold Panchayati Raj elections before March 31, the state could lose Rs 3,000 crore, as the Centre would not release the funds.

The Sikar MLA also accused the state government of mortgaging Rajasthan's interests to Haryana in the Yamuna water agreement.

Referring to an MoU signed in February 2024, Dotasra said the government had promised to bring Yamuna water to Rajasthan but compromised the state's interests instead, failing to prepare even a detailed project report (DPR).

“Yamuna water will not come without a DPR. People were given hopes, but the Yamuna water did not arrive,” he said.

Dotasra also criticised the government over the "dilapidated" condition of government schools in Rajasthan, a decline in student enrolment, and alleged irregularities in teacher transfers.