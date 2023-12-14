Rajasthan: Congress fields Rupinder Singh Kunnar from Karanpur

Jaipur, Dec 14 (PTI) The Congress has declared Rupinder Singh Kunnar as its candidate for the adjourned poll to Karanpur assembly constituency in Rajasthan.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal issued the information in this regard on Thursday.

Venugopal in a release said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved Kunnar's candidature as the party's candidate for the 'adjourned poll' to Karanpur assembly constituency.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra confirmed the same and said the party is ready for the contest.

"Congress party has nominated Rupinder Singh Kunnar as the candidate for the election on Karanpur assembly seat. The party is completely ready, best wishes to you in advance for victory," he said in a post on X.

The election was postponed due to the death of Congress candidate and then MLA Gurmeet Singh Kooner. The party has fielded his son this time.

There are 11 candidates in the fray from the Karanpur seat besides the Congress candidate, according to the Election Commission.

Former minister Surendrapal Singh TT is the BJP's candidate.

The last date of filing the nominations is December 19. The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on December 20.

The nomination papers can be withdrawn till December 22.

Voting will be held on January 5, 2024, and the counting of votes will take place on January 8 next year.

There are a total of 249 polling stations. There were over 2.40 lakh voters here till December 6.

There are a total 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan. Voting for the remaining 199 seats took place on November 25 and the results were declared on December 3.

The BJP emerged victorious winning 115 seats and the Congress bagged 69 seats. PTI AG AS AS