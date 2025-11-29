Rajasthan Congress holds meeting on SIR, claims 'lakhs' of voters could be excluded

Jaipur, Nov 29 (PTI) The Rajasthan Congress on Saturday held an extended strategy meeting here to discuss the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and expressed concern that lakhs of names could be omitted in the exercise, citing internal assessments.

The meeting was organised as the party stepped up preparations for its December 14 "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" rally in Delhi.

At the closed-door meeting, chaired by state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, senior leaders, including AICC in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot, and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, reviewed district-wise turnout plans for the rally and examined reports from party units about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

According to the party's statement, speaking at the meeting, Dotasra claimed that unusually high numbers of voter forms had been marked ‘uncollected’ during the revision process.

He alleged that the BJP was trying to influence the electoral rolls by targeting Congress-leaning communities, and urged district chiefs to personally track every booth to ensure no eligible voter is removed from the list.

"This is no routine revision. We are seeing signs that lakhs of names could be struck off," a senior leader present at the meeting said, referring to internal assessments.

Pilot called the issue central to the democratic process, saying that if names are removed, the rest of the election becomes meaningless. He asked leaders to focus on ensuring that the poor, Dalits, Adivasis, and elderly voters are not deprived of their franchise due to confusion or pressure.

Gehlot told the meeting that the political climate demanded a collective fight to safeguard institutions, while Randhawa pressed workers to remain disciplined and treat this as a long struggle, and not a one-day campaign.

Party insiders said the Congress aims to mobilise at least 50,000 workers from Rajasthan for the Delhi rally, with district units asked to finalise travel plans in the next three days. The leadership also instructed booth-level agents to intensify verification of voters marked as ‘shifted’, ‘absent’, or ‘dead’. PTI AG PRK PRK