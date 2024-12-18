Rajasthan Congress holds protest against BJP over Adani issue

Jaipur, Dec 18 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday held a protest in Jaipur on the Adani issue and attacked the BJP government over a range of issues.

PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot and other leaders addressed the party leaders and workers at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur and gave a call to the workers for a march to the Raj Bhavan.

However, police stopped them by putting barricades using water cannon.

"Serious allegations have been levelled on industrialist Adani by the US. The allegations have exposed corruption, fraud and deceit. The allegations have exposed a disturbing pattern of bribery, money laundering and market manipulation that tarnish the reputation of Indian business and finance," Dotasra said.

He accused the central government of deliberately blocking discussions in Parliament and alleged the was "silent" on the issue.

"The silence is a worrying sign of avoiding responsibility," he said.

Former CM Ashok Gehlot called RSS and BJP leaders "fascists" and said they do not have faith in democracy. "They do not have faith in democracy. Their intentions are bad," he said.

Gehlot also accused the BJP of doing "politics of religion" and "misleading" people.

Former deputy CM Sachin Pilot alleged the BJP government in Rajasthan has been "exposed" in just one year as no significant work was done by the government.

He said that all Congress leaders are united, and exuded confidence that the party will form the next government in the state. PTI SDA MNK MNK