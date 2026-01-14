Rajasthan: Congress holds protest in Barmer against proposed redrawing of district boundaries

Jaipur, Jan 14 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday held a 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' in Rajasthan's Barmer district to protest against the proposed changes in the boundaries of Barmer and Balotra districts, party leaders said.

A large number of people gathered at Dhorimanna to participate in the rally, leading to the diversion of traffic on the Barmer-Sanchore National Highway for some time, police said.

Senior Congress leader Hemaram Choudhary has been sitting on a dharna at Dhorimanna for the past 11 days against the proposed changes, and several party leaders reached the venue to extend their support.

Addressing the gathering, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra alleged that the ruling BJP was acting in an "authoritarian" manner in the name of delimitation and Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

"There is no need to bow before such rulers. This fight is not limited to Gudamalani or Dhorimanna, but concerns the entire state," he said.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully said people should not be misled by "slips and assurances" and claimed that the BJP government had favoured its industrialist friends by allocating land in Barmer and Jaisalmer.

"In the coming days, the people of Rajasthan will respond," he said.

Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said that during the previous Congress government, suggestions were made to keep population norms inclusive during delimitation.

He said the party would raise the issue forcefully in the assembly and claimed that the Congress would return to power in the state in the coming months.

The Congress leaders demanded that the proposed changes to the boundaries of Barmer and Balotra districts be withdrawn, warning of intensified protests if their demands were not met. PTI AG PRK PRK