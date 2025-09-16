Rajasthan Congress launches signature campaign against 'vote theft' with Dausa rally

Jaipur, Sep 16 (PTI) The Rajasthan Congress has kicked off its statewide signature campaign against the alleged "vote theft" and failures of the BJP government with a rally at Lalsot in Dausa district.

The launch of the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' (vote thief, vacate the chair) campaign on Monday was attended by state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, along with party MPs, MLAs, other leaders and workers.

Speaking at the rally, Dotasra said the earlier Congress government had strengthened health facilities, opened schools and primary health centres, increased pensions, improved electricity and water supply, and worked on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project.

"But the BJP leaders maligned our government with lies and grabbed power. They projected different chief minister faces in different regions but never told people that Bhajan Lal Sharma would be made the chief minister. Had they said so, the BJP would never have come to power," he said.

Citing issues such as the smart metres turning troublesome for farmers, lack of crop loss surveys after heavy rains, broken roads, unemployment and delayed pensions, the Congress leader said the BJP government is "mute and deaf to people's problems." "The chief minister keeps flying in his aircraft but does not listen to the cries of farmers, youth and women. Instead of solving problems, this government is dividing the society and indulging in corruption," Dotasra claimed.

Accusing the Centre of betraying farmers, he said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi won elections on false promises, military bravery and now, by stealing votes." Farmers were promised double incomes but they are still awaiting crop insurance claims and compensation, the Congress leader said.

On the controversial Statewide Identity Register (SIR), Dotasra said it would be misused to target Congress voters.

"BJP adds fake votes and cuts genuine votes in the name of SIR. This is another way of stealing democracy," he said, adding that the Congress has appointed booth-level agents across constituencies to safeguard votes.

He also accused the BJP of delaying panchayat and municipal elections intentionally.

"They know they cannot face people because they have done nothing for their welfare. The Congress will continue to fight alongside the masses and ensure maximum victories in local body polls," he said. PTI AG RUK RUK