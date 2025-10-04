Rajasthan Congress leader Rameshwar Dudi passes away at 62

Jaipur, Oct 4 (PTI) Congress leader and former Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, Rameshwar Dudi, passed away after a prolonged illness in Bikaner on Saturday. He was 62.

Dudi was in coma for more than two years after he suffered a brain stroke in August 2023. He breathed his last at his residence in Bikaner, a constituency he represented in the Lok Sabha from 1999-2004.

Dudi was the Leader of Opposition in Assembly during BJP rule in Rajasthan from 2013 to 2018. His wife Sushila Dudi is a Congress MLA.

His funeral took place in Bikaner, which was attended by a large number of party leaders and workers, including former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, and several MLAs.

Condoling the death, Gehlot said it was a personal loss to him.

"The passing of Rameshwar Dudi, former Leader of Opposition and MP from Bikaner, is deeply saddening. His demise after nearly two years of illness will always be deeply felt. This is a personal loss to me," Gehlot said.

Dudi always worked for the welfare of farmers, he added.

Rajasthan Speaker Vasudev Devnani and other leaders also condoled Dudi's demise and prayed for the peace of the departed soul. PTI SDA ARI