Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party meeting underway in Jaipur

Jaipur, Dec 5 (PTI) A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party meeting got underway at the party headquarters here on Tuesday.

Congress observers Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Mukul Wasnik and Madhusudan Mistry reached the party office to attend the meeting being held to pick the leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

Outgoing Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, senior leader Sachin Pilot along with newly elected MLAs also attended the meeting.

Congress lost the election by securing 69 out of 199 seats that went to polls while the BJP has got a mandate of 115 seats to form the government.

Results were declared on Sunday following which Gehlot presented his resignation as chief minister to Governor Kalraj Mishra. PTI SDA RHL RHL