Rajasthan Congress looks to send largest contingent for 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally in Delhi

Jaipur, Dec 5 (PTI) With the Congress gearing up for its "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" rally in Delhi on December 14, the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday convened a strategy meeting to mobilise the party's largest contingent from the state.

The meeting, chaired by state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra at the party headquarters here, comes days after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced a nationwide protest campaign attacking the Centre over "erosion of democratic norms" and the alleged misuse of investigative agencies, a party statement said.

Dotasra told MLAs, district in-charges and heads of frontal organisations that Rajasthan must send the highest number of participants to the national rally. He directed leaders to submit within three days, names, contact numbers and vehicle details of workers travelling from each Assembly segment to Delhi.

The party aims to mobilise nearly 50,000 workers and leaders from Rajasthan alone, he said. Districts near the national capital have been instructed to ensure that delegations reach Delhi by noon on December 14.

Mandal and block presidents will coordinate transport arrangements, and a registration checkpoint will be set up en route by the Rajasthan Congress, as per a party statement.

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, former state Congress chief CP Joshi and several MLAs attended Thursday's meeting.

The remaining district in-charges and legislators will hold a follow-up session at the Jaipur headquarters on Saturday, the party said. PTI AG ARB ARB ARB