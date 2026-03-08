Rajasthan Congress MLA announces Rs 1 cr from his fund on Women's Day

Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) Congress MLA Rafiq Khan on Sunday announced Rs 1 crore from his MLA LAD fund for development works in his constituency through women councillors and social workers.

The announcement was made on the occasion of International Women's Day during a meeting with more than 40 women, including councillors and social workers from Adarsh Nagar Assembly constituency, at his residence here.

Addressing the gathering, Khan said women representatives should identify areas where development works were needed and submit proposals according to the priorities of their respective areas.

He said funds from his MLA quota amounting to Rs 1 crore would be made available for carrying out development works through women councillors and social workers.

Khan also said the amount could be increased if required.

During the discussion, he alleged that women had been neglected in the budgets of both the state and the central governments.

He also claimed that schemes launched during the previous Congress government for the welfare of women and girls had been discontinued by the present BJP government.

Khan, Congress chief whip in the assembly, said the Udaan Scheme, under which sanitary pads were distributed to girls, had been put on hold, while the scheme to provide scooters to meritorious girl students had also stalled.

He said the initiative was aimed at strengthening women's participation in the development process and promoting gender equality and women-led development in society. PTI SDA VN VN