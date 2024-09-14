Rajasthan Congress MLA dies in Alwar

Jaipur, Sep 14 (PTI) Four-time Congress MLA from Alwar's Ramgarh seat Zubair Khan died on Saturday.

Khan, 62, was ailing for some time.

His wife Shafia Zubair informed that the Congress leader breathed his last at 5.50 am on Saturday. The funeral took place in the evening in Ramgarh.

Khan held several positions in the party such as active president of the All India Youth Congress, state president of the NSUI and secretary, PCC.

He was elected as MLA from Ramgarh for the first time in 1992 and had also been a whip of the Congress party in the assembly in 2004.

His wife Shafia is a former MLA.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanalal Sharma, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Dotasra, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot and other leaders expressed condolence on Khan's demise.

With Khan's death, the number of Congress MLAs in the state assembly has reduced to 65.

Overall, seven seats in the House of 200 are now vacant as five sitting MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha in the elections held few months ago while a BJP MLA had passed away some time back. PTI SDA RHL