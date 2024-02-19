Advertisment
Rajasthan Congress MLA Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya to join BJP

Jaipur, Feb 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress MLA and former minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya on Monday reached the BJP office here to join the party.

He said there is a double-engine government in Rajasthan, referring to the BJP dispensations in the state and at the Centre.

"Development is a big issue. There is a double-engine government here. The state and the country are transforming and the entire world is watching," he told reporters before a joint press conference at the party office.

Malviya will join the saffron party in the presence of the BJP's Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh, state unit chief CP Joshi and others. PTI SDA SZM

